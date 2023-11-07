Leland man indicted on shooting charge

La Salle County prosecutors have filed a new felony count against a Leland man accused of shooting a woman, who survived.

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned a three-count indictment against Jon M. Hurtig, 29, also listed as a resident of Sandwich.

Hurtig was previously charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful restraint. A grand jury indicted him on a new count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The battery charge is a Class X felony (six to 30 years, no probation) and the most serious of his charges. He will appear next Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Hurtig was charged Oct. 24 after the 32-year-old victim, who prosecutors say had turned her back on Hurtig and was fleeing the scene, sustained a gunshot wound. Hurtig is alleged to have dragged her back into the residence.

Hurtig was ordered detained until trial.

Also Tuesday, the grand jury issued the following indictments:

Rachel Kaufman, 42, of Mendota (aggravated domestic battery);

Pablo Silvagnoli, 51, of Berwyn (theft of leased property);

Joseph Phillips, 58, of Ottawa (obstructing justice);