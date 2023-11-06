Spring Valley to continue Christmas for Kids

Do you or does someone you know need a little help with gifts this holiday season?

Once again, Spring Valley Police Department will be conducting its Christmas for Kids program. Started in 2020, under the leadership of Police Chief Adam Curran, Christmas for Kids aims to spread compassion and joy.

Christmas for Kids aims to bring smiles to the faces of children in need by providing them with gifts and essentials. The program works closely with families facing economic challenges, ensuring their children receive gifts and a memorable experience.

Contact Curran at acurran@police.spring-valley.il.us for more information.