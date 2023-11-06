OSF to host blood drives in Streator, Ottawa

OSF Center for Health in Streator, 111 Spring St., will host a blood drive with ImpactLife from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Education space.

Additionally, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, 1100 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, will host a blood drive 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in meeting room 1. OSF St. Paul Medical Center, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota, also will host a community blood drive noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, with ImpactLife Blood Center in conference room C.

ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF St. Elizabeth, OSF Center for Health and other regional hospitals. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All people 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF facilities.