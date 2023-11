The Putnam County Public Library District in Hennepin has a display of Native American artifacts on loan from Lonna Nauman.

Dolls, pottery, books, arrowheads and baskets, among other items are on display. This display will be up through November.

For information or to submit a collection to display at the Hennepin Library, 214 N. Fourth St., email Matt Miller at mmiller@putnamcountylibrary.org.

The Putnam County Public Library District in Hennepin has on display Native American artifacts on loan from Lonna Nauman. (Photo provide by Matt Miller)