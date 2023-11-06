La Salle County’s flood rating leads to 10% savings on insurance policies

La Salle County continues to take part in FEMA’s Community Rating System.

The Community Rating System is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program.

La Salle County has a rating of a class 8. With this class rating, homeowners with flood insurance in unincorporated La Salle County save about 10% on their flood insurance policy’s annually.

To receive credit for one of the activities in the program, La Salle County must review its flood mitigation strategies annually and provide news release notice. This review was completed Nov. 1 and the updated 2023 strategies, and other flood mitigation resources, are available for review at https://lasallecountyil.gov/393/Floodplain.