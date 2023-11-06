Isabelle Andrews named La Salle-Peru High School SAR award winner

La Salle-Peru High School senior Isabelle Andrews was named the 2023-2024 Sons of the American Revolution Citizenship Award winner.

This high honor is presented to a senior based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism to an outstanding degree. Andrews was chosen for this honor by her fellow seniors and by faculty. She is the daughter of Mark and Jennifer Andrews, of Utica.

“Isabelle is very deserving of this award,” said L-P Counselor David Spudic said. “Academically, she is a hardworking and dedicated student. Personally, she is considerate, cheerful and a leader. We are very proud of her accomplishments throughout our school and community.”

Andrews is involved in many athletics and activities at LPHS, including cheerleading, track, Link Crew, Harbor Homeroom, Senior Board and the Renaissance leadership team. As for her future plans, Andrews intends to further her education, studying pre-physical therapy or kinesiology at a four-year university.