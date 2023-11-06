Illinois Valley Beekeeping Club to meet Nov. 10 in Ottawa

The Illinois Valley Beekeeping Club meets 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the lower level of the La Salle County Extension Office, 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa.

The club is a support group for people interested in getting started keeping bees or people who are beekeepers. You do not have to be a member to attend. Everyone is welcome.

If you would like to become a member, it is $20 per year. The club gets information from downstate and a quarterly newsletter.

The next meeting will have officer elections, an end of year potluck and end of year raffles. Everyone should bring a dish to pass.