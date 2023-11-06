November 06, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Illinois Valley Beekeeping Club to meet Nov. 10 in Ottawa

Club provides support for those getting started keeping bees, or those who are beekeepers

By Shaw Local News Network
A bee in the Crystal Lake Nature Center’s bee hive on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Interest in beekeeping has grown in McHenry County with classes being taught at McHenry County College about how to care for colonies and queen bees.

The Illinois Valley Beekeeping Club meets 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the lower level of the La Salle County Extension Office, 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

The Illinois Valley Beekeeping Club meets 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the lower level of the La Salle County Extension Office, 1689 N. 31st Road, Ottawa.

The club is a support group for people interested in getting started keeping bees or people who are beekeepers. You do not have to be a member to attend. Everyone is welcome. 

If you would like to become a member, it is $20 per year. The club gets information from downstate and a quarterly newsletter.

The next meeting will have officer elections, an end of year potluck and end of year raffles. Everyone should bring a dish to pass.