November 05, 2023
Free lunch set Nov. 11 at Park Place in Streator

St. Michael the Archangel Parish will provide, serve a spaghetti meal

Park Place in Streator

A free lunch will be available to the public 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

St. Michael the Archangel Parish will be providing and serving the meal of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a beverage.

Carryouts will begin at 12:15 p.m.

Free lunch is sponsored by Hardscrabble Lion Club with co-sponsors Park Church Deacons. The meal is for anyone.

The Hardscrabble Lions Club is seeking members. The club meet once a month. They participate in hearing and vision screenings, beautification projects and community special services. If you are interested or would like more information on the projects, contact Kathy Huey at 815-822-3750.