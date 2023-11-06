November 06, 2023
College volleyball: Princeton girls, Sauk Valley advance to Nationals

By Kevin Hieronymus
The Sauk Valley volleyball team won the Region 4 Tournament to advance to the NJCAA Nationals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Nov. 15-18. Team members include Maya Gartin, McKenzie Hecht and Graycee Funderburg of Princeton.

Three Princeton volleyball players are going National.

Sophomores McKenzie Hecht, Maya Gartin and Gracee Funderberg of Princeton will take part in the Sauk Valley volleyball team’s trip to Nationals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Nov. 15-18.

Sauk Valley clinched the Region IV District 4A championship on Sunday in Madison, Wisc., defeating Moraine Valley, 3-1.

On the brink of elimination, the Skyhawks (24-6) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat McHenry, 3-2, in Saturday’s semifinals.

The Skyhawks claimed a share of the conference championship, their seventh title in 10 years.

