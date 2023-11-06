College volleyball: Princeton girls, Sauk Valley advance to Nationals

Three Princeton volleyball players are going National.
Sophomores McKenzie Hecht, Maya Gartin and Gracee Funderberg of Princeton will take part in the Sauk Valley volleyball team’s trip to Nationals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Nov. 15-18.
Sauk Valley clinched the Region IV District 4A championship on Sunday in Madison, Wisc., defeating Moraine Valley, 3-1.
On the brink of elimination, the Skyhawks (24-6) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat McHenry, 3-2, in Saturday’s semifinals.
The Skyhawks claimed a share of the conference championship, their seventh title in 10 years.