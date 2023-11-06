Collaboration between Ottawa chamber, visitors center to be explored by committee

An exploratory committee has been formed to evaluate the potential benefits of a more structured collaboration between the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Ottawa Visitors Center.

The objective is to leverage their combined strengths for sustainable growth, increased tourism and a thriving regional economy while maintaining their existing services.

“Over the past few decades, the OAC and the OVC have witnessed a natural convergence in their missions,” the chamber said in a news release. “As tourism plays an increasingly vital role in Ottawa’s economy, the city’s unique natural attractions, including state parks, rivers, the Illinois & Michigan Canal and proximity to a major urban market, position it for growth that sets it apart from similarly sized towns.”

The committee will conduct comprehensive research, seek insights from other similar communities and engage closely with key stakeholders to chart the best way forward. Their findings will play a crucial role in shaping Ottawa’s business and tourism landscape, the chamber said in a news release.

The committee is chaired by Jeff Heimsoth and includes members from OAC and OVC boards and community representatives.

With the recent retirement of the chamber’s executive director, both organizations have a unique opportunity to reevaluate their organizational structures, ensuring the most efficient delivery of services to their members. Simultaneously, they can explore potential collaborative efforts.

The OAC is seeking candidates to fill its executive director position on an interim basis while the Exploratory Committee conducts the necessary research. Once their recommendations are formulated and acted upon by stakeholders, permanent staffing decisions will be made. Throughout this process, the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce said it remains dedicated to serving the best interests of its members.

For further information and inquiries, contact the committee at Board@OttawaChamberIllinois.com. Go to https://www.ottawachamberillinois.com/ for more information about the chamber and https://pickusottawail.com/ for more information about the visitors center.