Downtown Ottawa was lively Saturday.

Fifteen downtown businesses participated in offering wine samples from around the world as well as displaying a variety of art, including paintings, sculpture, ceramic, jewelry and more during the eighth annual Wine & Art Walk.

Proceeds from the tickets supported Ottawa is Blooming, which works to help revitalize the downtown area with plants and flowers in the city’s flower beds.

Annette Barr from Annette Barr Photography Studio takes a souvenir photo of a group of participants Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in the Wine & Art Walk in Ottawa. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )