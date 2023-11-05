La Salle man arrested on burglary charges of Carus vehicles, building

A 21-year old La Salle man was arrested Saturday morning after police said they saw him burglarizing a vehicle, and after an investigation, charged him with burglaries to a building and vehicles at Carus LLC.

Alejandro Guajardo Perez is charged with five counts of burglary, one for the building and four for vehicles, along with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a vehicle charges.

When Perez was arrested 3:18 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Sixth Street, La Salle police said they found several items that didn’t belong Perez. Police investigated where the items had come from and said Perez burglarized other vehicles at Carus LLC, 1500 Eighth St. Carus’ security division and its surveillance system helped La Salle police with its investigation.

Perez was released with a notice to appear in court on all charges. None of the six felonies were detainable offenses after the implementation of the SAFE-T Act, said La Salle Police Sgt. Brian Camenisch.