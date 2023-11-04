Turmeric kits available at Reddick Library in Ottawa

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will feature a sample of turmeric along with warming recipes in its monthly kit to patrons.

Kits are available the week of Nov. 6 while supplies last and are limited to one per person.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host the following events the week of Nov. 6. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6: Movie Madness, ages 13 and older. A free screening of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (rated PG-13).

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8: Shake, Rattle, Read, ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8: Illinois Libraries Present: “A Taste of Love” with Maya Camille Boussard. Join Broussard, star of Netflix’s “Bake Squad” and owner of Chicago-based Justice of the Pies, for a demo from her kitchen just in time for Thanksgiving. She will share her love of pie, the stories of those who inspired her and some tips and tricks to help you make the perfect Thanksgiving pie. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ILP_Maya-Camille.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9: Fall Leaf Chalk Pastel Art, kindergarten through second grade. The library will use a simple pastel technique to create a work of art using all of the autumn colors.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9: Bingo, adults. Have a blast at bingo with a chance to win gift card prizes.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.