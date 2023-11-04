Seneca High School students of the month September 2023

Seneca High School named its students of the month for September 2023.

Student of the Month

Faith Baker (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Faith Baker is the daughter of Deb and Bryan Baker of Verona. She plans to attend college to study exercise science and play volleyball. She is in volleyball, basketball, track and field, TRUST, ACES, Spanish Club, FCA and FFA.

Role Model

Gabi Maxwell (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Gabi Maxwell is the daughter of Hannah and Terry Maxwell, of Seneca. She is active in CIA, Co-leads FCA, TRUST, NHS, Young Philanthropy, choir, volleyball and track and field. She plans to attend a private university to continue her education in nursing and continue to participate in track and field.

Irish Pride

Chris Peura (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Chris Peura is the son of Rachel and Bill Milton, of Mazon. He plans to attend college and major in exercise science and continue to play football and wrestle. He is in football, wrestling and track.

Rookie of the Month

Aurora Weber (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Aurora Weber is the daughter of Michelle and Nicoles Weber, of Mazon. She has plans to attend the University of Illinois where she would like to play college sports. She also wants to travel and visit new places. She is active in volleyball, FFA and plans to try out for softball or track.