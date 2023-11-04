November 04, 2023
Princeton Rotary Club donates $3,600 to Bureau County Food Pantry

Rotarians organized Christmas Food Challenge

By Shaw Local News Network
(From left) Joe Park (Princeton Rotary Club president), Vanessa Hoffeditz (Bureau County Food Pantry director), Jen Conwell (manager at The Princeton Closet), TJ Scruggs (Country Financial representative), and Chris Neahring (Bureau County United Way executive director) pass a check of $3,600 to the Bureau County Food Pantry. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Rotary Club of Princeton recently organized a Christmas Food Challenge campaign to benefit the Bureau County Food Pantry.

Rising to that challenge were The Princeton Closet, Bureau County United Way and Country Financial’s team of Dan Kniss, Michael Alvarado, Ron Behrends, Tyler Hansen, G.W. Leynaud, Mike Morris and TJ Scruggs.

On Oct. 23, representatives gathered at the food pantry to present a total of $3,600 that will be used to purchase grocery gift cards during the upcoming holiday season. According to Vanessa Hoffeditz, Bureau County Food Pantry director, this donation will free up additional dollars to purchase food from the River Bend Food Bank. For every $1, the pantry can purchase $10 worth of food.