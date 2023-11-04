Nick Ajster advances in CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced career advancements for professionals across the country, including an individual in Princeton. The advancements were effective Nov. 1.

With more than 130 offices across the United States, CLA serves clients of all sizes, providing advice and professional services in wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting and outsourcing. Each year, CLA recognizes its talented professionals, like those advancing today, for their contributions to their clients and the firm’s growth and development.

The individual advancing in Princeton include:

· Nick Ajster, principal, agribusiness

“I want to applaud and celebrate our CLA professionals who are advancing in the firm. CLA is built on our promise to know and to help our clients and each individual advancing today has shown their commitment to our clients and our own growth and success,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA in a news release. “I am humbled to work with such a smart, dedicated team of professionals and appreciate the value each brings to our clients and the communities in which we live and work.”

With more than 9,000 employees serving thousands of clients, CLA’s mentorship programs and leadership connections provide career paths for all employees.