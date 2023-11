The Illinois Valley Cursillo Community will hold an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 207 W. Third South St., Wenona.

Mass begins at 4 p.m. followed by a potluck and program to in the parish hall. Emcee is Adam Ford. Mary Kunkel will give a talk, “Blessed are the Peacemakers.”

Guests are welcome. There will be no Cursillo event in December.