Honor Guard Vigil begins at Ottawa’s Washington Square

The grim sky belied the dedication, loyalty and love portrayed at the start of the 15th annual Honor Guard Vigil on Friday at Washington Square in Ottawa.

Mike Harden, who had a 36-year career in the military, took his post as the lead guard, the first of 96 veterans who will stand a 15-minute turn in front of the veterans memorial at the park’s north edge, paying tribute to each other, to all those who served and to those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

After opening remarks by American Legion Cmdr. John Duback, the posting of the colors and a prayer by chaplain Kenneth Troyan, Mayor Robb Hasty extended a thank you on behalf of the city, himself and the members of his family who served the country, especially now in these troubled global times.

Harden took his post and, after a few minutes, was joined by 19 members of his family.

The vigil continues for 24 hours. The John F. Kennedy Sea Cadets/Chicago will stand guard of the vigil Saturday afternoon. The Tunes of Glory bagpipers will perform from 3 to 5 p.m., and the closing ceremony will be at 5 p.m. with remarks and a rifle salute.