Volleyball: Annawan, Rock Falls seek supersectional titles

Two area volleyball teams, Annawan and Rock Falls, will play for supersectional championships Friday night.
Annawan (28-6) will square off with Hartsburg-Emden (31-7) in the Class 1A Supersectional at Bushnell-Prairie City. The Bravettes beat Glasford Illini Bluffs 33-31, 25-20 for the sectional title at Princeville on Wednesday.
Annawan won its first and only other sectional championship in 1994. It has never won a supersectional, falling to host Princeton in its only appearance in 1994.
Hartsburg-Emden is a 1A perennial powerhouse, winners of 20 regionals, 10 sectionals and six supersectionals. The Stags won state in 2006, took second in 2014 and 2018 and third in 2005, defeating Hall.
In Class 2A, Rock Falls (33-6) will face Palos Heights Chicago Christian (21-17) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Sandwich Supersectional.
The Rockets beat Chillicothe IVC 25-20, 25-15 for the sectional title at Princeton on Wednesday. Claire Bickett, daughter of Bureau Valley athletic director and former Storm and Rock Falls basketball coach Brad Bickett, led the Rockets with 11 kills.
Rock Falls seeks its first supersectional title in 48 years, having won back-to-back supersectionals in 1974 and 1975.
Chicago Christian has won five supersectionals, most recently in 2021 when it knocked out Chillicothe IVC on the way to a third-place state finish. Chicago Christian was crowned state champion in 2010 with runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2001.
The IHSA State finals will be held Nov. 10-11 in Normal.