November 03, 2023
Utica to host 16th annual veterans parade, air show

TBM World War II torpedo bomber among the planes participating

By Derek Barichello
The Medinah Highlanders march along the parade route Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, performing patriotic songs during the Utica Veterans Day Parade and Air Show.

The Medinah Highlanders march in the 2022 Utica Veterans Parade and Air Show. This year's event is scheduled Sunday, Nov. 5. A bagpipe crew from Chicago is expected to march in the parade. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Utica will continue its tradition of honoring veterans with its 16th annual parade and air show.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, in downtown Utica, with a commencement and introductions scheduled at noon.

The day will include a TBM World War II torpedo bomber, T-6 Marine trainers, Lima Lima yellow stunt planes, and military vehicles and displays.

Color guards will participate in the ceremony and parade. The Chicago Police Department’s nonprofit Bagpipes & Drums of the Emerald Society will walk in the parade, along with the Great Lakes Naval Band. The Legion Riders and the Starved Rock A.B.A.T.E. also will take part.

The event is organized by the Utica American Legion Pierce Davis Post 731.

The air show Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, included a World War II TBM Torpedo Bomber, T-6 Marine Trainers and Lima Lima stunt planes during the Veterans Day Parade and Air Show in Utica.

The Utica veterans parade and air show Sunday will include a World War II TBM Torpedo Bomber, T-6 Marine trainers and Lima Lima stunt planes. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)