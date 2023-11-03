Utica to host 16th annual veterans parade, air show

Utica will continue its tradition of honoring veterans with its 16th annual parade and air show.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, in downtown Utica, with a commencement and introductions scheduled at noon.

The day will include a TBM World War II torpedo bomber, T-6 Marine trainers, Lima Lima yellow stunt planes, and military vehicles and displays.

Color guards will participate in the ceremony and parade. The Chicago Police Department’s nonprofit Bagpipes & Drums of the Emerald Society will walk in the parade, along with the Great Lakes Naval Band. The Legion Riders and the Starved Rock A.B.A.T.E. also will take part.

The event is organized by the Utica American Legion Pierce Davis Post 731.