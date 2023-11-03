Nov. 14 final day to pay La Salle County property taxes

Tuesday, Nov. 14, is the last day to pay property taxes before they are sold at the tax sale.

All payments must be in the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa, by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14. No payments, even postmarked payments, will be accepted after Nov. 14. All unpaid taxes will be sold Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Interest amounts change as of Nov. 7, so if you are unsure of the amount you owe, call 815-617-4196.

The treasurer’s office only will accept certified funds; cashier’s check, money order, credit card or cash. You can pay by credit card online at paytaxes.us/il_lasalle or by calling 1-833-975-2500 until Monday, Nov. 13. You will be able to pay by credit card in the treasurer’s office no later than 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The drop box will be closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The treasurer’s office will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, for the Veterans Day holiday.