November 03, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Nov. 14 final day to pay La Salle County property taxes

All unpaid taxes will be sold Nov. 15

By Shaw Local News Network
There is a payment box for La Salle County property taxes in the east parking lot of the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, is the last day to pay property taxes before they are sold at the tax sale. The drop box at the La Salle County Governmental Complex on Etna Road in Ottawa will be closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. (Derek Barichello)

Tuesday, Nov. 14, is the last day to pay property taxes before they are sold at the tax sale.

All payments must be in the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office, 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa, by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14. No payments, even postmarked payments, will be accepted after Nov. 14. All unpaid taxes will be sold Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Interest amounts change as of Nov. 7, so if you are unsure of the amount you owe, call 815-617-4196.

The treasurer’s office only will accept certified funds; cashier’s check, money order, credit card or cash. You can pay by credit card online at paytaxes.us/il_lasalle or by calling 1-833-975-2500 until Monday, Nov. 13. You will be able to pay by credit card in the treasurer’s office no later than 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The drop box will be closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The treasurer’s office will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, for the Veterans Day holiday.