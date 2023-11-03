La Salle County marriage licenses: October 17-31, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses issued Oct. 17 through Oct. 31, 2023.
Joseph Brady Trovero of Oglesby and Josephine Joy McIntosh of Oglesby
Jesus Javier Villasenor Martinez of Ottawa and Maria Consepcion Villa Gamboa of Ottawa
Nicholas Daniel Alonzo of Norman, Okla. and Taylor Marilyn Kreiser of Norman, Okla.
Patrick William Evans of Goreville and Sonja Olivia Spitzer of London, UK
Kevin William Chirstopher Ramirez of Minooka and Samantha Michele Sonnenberg of Minooka
Dakota Dean Burrell of Sheridan and Chloe Lynne Orozco of Streator
Danny Ray Heath Sr. of Sheridan and Gretchen Michelle Konczyk of Sheridan
Kevin Richard Lotshaw of Streator and Amy Jo Mascal of Streator
Christopher Michael Lloyd of Marseilles and Shelly Marie Harseim of Marseilles
Matthew David Snyder of Streator and Danielle Lisa-Marie Moats of Streator
Brandon Michael Viken of Decatur and Skielyr Kathleen Trenkle of Decatur
Lee Alexander Dexter of Earlville and Nina Elizabeth Lopez of Earlville
Scott Eugene Anderson of Leland and Ginger Dee Ryan of Leland
Kelsey Kathleen Woods of Milwaukee, Wis. and Audrey Kay Lewis of Milwaukee, Wis.
Alexander Lee Lawrence of Lostant and Alexis Elizabeth Smith of Oglesby
Brent Allen Loftus of Princeton and Heather Janelle Williams of Princeton
Ariel Isaac Bello Correa of Palatine and Kalena Laura Keclik of Palatine
Eric Steven Biegalski of Sandwich and Renee Elyse Helfrich of Sandwich
Ryan Samuel Mirman of Normal and Rachel Marin Einhaus of Normal
Marco Antonio Molina of Hollowayville and Maria Lusia Valdes Romero of Mendota
Clarke Dennis Albers of Bloomington and Dena Marie Nance of Bloomington
Thomas Peter Christopher of Clearwater, Fla. and Donna Rae Mussatto of Clearwater, Fla.
Patrick Michael O’Brien Jr of Farmers Branch, Texas and Brooke Kristine Harner of Sugar Grove
Easi Alfredo Rangel of LaMoille and Melissa Lisset Serna of LaMoille
Nicholas Dean Neurohr of Ottawa and Taylor Ann Schmidt of Ottawa