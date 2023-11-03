November 03, 2023
La Salle County marriage licenses: October 17-31, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses issued Oct. 17 through Oct. 31, 2023. (Shaw Media file photo)

Joseph Brady Trovero of Oglesby and Josephine Joy McIntosh of Oglesby

Jesus Javier Villasenor Martinez of Ottawa and Maria Consepcion Villa Gamboa of Ottawa

Nicholas Daniel Alonzo of Norman, Okla. and Taylor Marilyn Kreiser of Norman, Okla.

Patrick William Evans of Goreville and Sonja Olivia Spitzer of London, UK

Kevin William Chirstopher Ramirez of Minooka and Samantha Michele Sonnenberg of Minooka

Dakota Dean Burrell of Sheridan and Chloe Lynne Orozco of Streator

Danny Ray Heath Sr. of Sheridan and Gretchen Michelle Konczyk of Sheridan

Kevin Richard Lotshaw of Streator and Amy Jo Mascal of Streator

Christopher Michael Lloyd of Marseilles and Shelly Marie Harseim of Marseilles

Matthew David Snyder of Streator and Danielle Lisa-Marie Moats of Streator

Brandon Michael Viken of Decatur and Skielyr Kathleen Trenkle of Decatur

Lee Alexander Dexter of Earlville and Nina Elizabeth Lopez of Earlville

Scott Eugene Anderson of Leland and Ginger Dee Ryan of Leland

Kelsey Kathleen Woods of Milwaukee, Wis. and Audrey Kay Lewis of Milwaukee, Wis.

Alexander Lee Lawrence of Lostant and Alexis Elizabeth Smith of Oglesby

Brent Allen Loftus of Princeton and Heather Janelle Williams of Princeton

Ariel Isaac Bello Correa of Palatine and Kalena Laura Keclik of Palatine

Eric Steven Biegalski of Sandwich and Renee Elyse Helfrich of Sandwich

Ryan Samuel Mirman of Normal and Rachel Marin Einhaus of Normal

Marco Antonio Molina of Hollowayville and Maria Lusia Valdes Romero of Mendota

Clarke Dennis Albers of Bloomington and Dena Marie Nance of Bloomington

Thomas Peter Christopher of Clearwater, Fla. and Donna Rae Mussatto of Clearwater, Fla.

Patrick Michael O’Brien Jr of Farmers Branch, Texas and Brooke Kristine Harner of Sugar Grove

Easi Alfredo Rangel of LaMoille and Melissa Lisset Serna of LaMoille

Nicholas Dean Neurohr of Ottawa and Taylor Ann Schmidt of Ottawa