4 charged after Streator drug busts

Four individuals were arrested in separate drug busts Friday in Streator.
Becky Tunget, 53, and William Spraggon, 67, both living in the 1000 block of Maple Street, were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, which is a Class X felony.
They were charged after agents with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team executed a search warrant on their residence and seized about 30 grams of purported crack cocaine (0.067 pounds) along with various items used in the packaging and sale of illegal narcotics.
Also Friday, Tri-DENT agents executed a search warrant at 538 Frech St., Streator. There, police seized about 17 grams (0.037 pounds) of purported methamphetamine along with items used in the packaging and sale of illegal narcotics.
As a result of the seizure, Shane M. Larson, 29, and Angel R. Martinez, 34, both of 538 Frech St., were charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.
Tunget, Spraggon and Martinez were taken to the La Salle County Jail to await detention hearings. Larson, however, was wanted on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and was taken to the Livingston County Jail.
He later will face charges in La Salle County, according to the Tri-DENT news release.
Tri-DENT was assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Streator Police Department.