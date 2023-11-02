Youth Service Bureau ‘Lights the Night’ at Washington Square in Ottawa

In 2022, the Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley served 153 homeless youth between 11 and 17, 69 of of them had to be placed in crisis foster homes.

Lindsay Rossi, youth outreach director at YSB of Illinois Valley, spoke during Light the Night on Wednesday in Ottawa in an effort to raise awareness about the ongoing issue of youth homelessness.

“I think many people would be stunned to learn about the amount of homeless youth referrals that we receive,” Rossi said. “This program provides very impactful work and we work really diligently to try to stabilize homes and try to help make their situation better.”

The event took place at the Lincoln and Douglas fountain in Washington Square in Ottawa, marking the beginning of National Runaway Prevention Month.

A crowd gathers at Washington Square to watch Ottawa High School Treble Choir perform three poems by Emily Dickinson, “Hope," “Shade” and “Soul" on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 for Youth Service Bureau's Light the Night. (Maribeth Wilson)

Statistics from Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago reveal a trend: More than 4.2 million young people between the ages of 13 and 25 experience some form of homelessness in the U.S. annually.

According to a news release, these young individuals often find themselves couch-surfing, seeking refuge with friends and relatives, residing in shelters or even sleeping on the streets. This lack of a safe, stable living environment during a critical period in their lives can have detrimental effects on their future prospects.

Mayor Robb Hasty read a proclamation recognizing November as National Runaway Prevention Month in Ottawa and a $5,000 check was presented by Nutrien, which will go towards funding the youth program.

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty read a proclamation Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, recognizing November as National Runaway Prevention Month in Ottawa along side Youth Service Bureau Executive Director Sam Tenuto. (Maribeth Wilson)

“We work with emergency needs,” said YSB Executive Director Sam Tenuto. “It could be there’s a need for a short-term hotel stay. They need supplies, hygiene items, transportation to connect with local health providers or food vouchers.”

The Ottawa High School Treble Choir performed three poems by Emily Dickinson, “Hope,” “Shade” and “Soul.”

“‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers. That perches in the soul. And sings the tune without the words. And never stops - at all,” the choir read.

For more information or if you need help or assistance contact Rossi at 815-431-3020 or the National Runaway Safety Hotline at 1-800 RUNAWAY.