The Ottawa Police Department said Thursday it is investigating a reports of gunshots fired at about 1:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Pine Street.

A preliminary investigation indicates this is an isolated incident, police said.

“There is not believed to be any further danger to the public,” said Officer Brewer.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Further information is expected to be released at a later time, Brewer said.