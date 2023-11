No one was injured Thursday in a La Moille house fire that brought out several firefighters.

Firefighters responded at about noon to heavy smoke at 3170 E. Street in La Moille. No cause is known at this time.

La Moille, Amboy, Walnut, Compton, Sublette, West Brooklyn and Mendota firefighters responded, as well as Peru EMS and Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau County Emergency Management Agency.

The fire will be investigated and more details will be released at a later time.

