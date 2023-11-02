Marseilles police wrapping up downtown vandalism investigation

The Marseilles Police Department is wrapping up its investigation into downtown vandalism and identifying the suspected culprits, the police chief said Wednesday after the regular City Council meeting.

The police department shared videos of what appeared to be six individuals walking around the city’s downtown, including footage of some of them smashing pumpkins near the Main Street railroad crossing. The video was posted to the Marseilles Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marseillespolice.

Police Chief Brian Faber and Commissioner Melissa Small said they appreciate the public’s help in the matter, but they encouraged residents to notify police first when they have a complaint, instead of turning solely to social media. The police need a complaint to begin taking action, Small said.

James Lockwood, Realtor/Broker for Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, distributed pumpkins at Knduson Park to anyone who had their pumpkins destroyed.

Commissioners agreed Halloween events were well received throughout the city.