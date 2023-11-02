November 02, 2023
Marseilles ambulance to host Nov. 4 food drive

3 ways to donate to the food drive

By Shaw Local News Network
The Marseilles Ambulance Service is hosting its annual food drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

The ambulance service will be picking up donated food items (canned goods and non-perishables). To donate, place your donated food items in a bag on your front porch steps, bring your donated food items to the Marseilles Ambulance Service at 207 Lincoln St. or make a monetary donation by check to the MCMA and either drop off or mail the check to Marseilles Ambulance Service, 207 Lincoln St., Marseilles, IL 61341.

For more information, call 815-795-4902.