Blood drive set Nov. 14 at OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 tp 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 1100 E. Norris Drive, inside Meeting Room 1.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Sept. 19 are eligible to give at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to OSF St. Elizabeth, OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota and OSF Center for Health-Streator.

All donors will receive an ImpactLife promo voucher for either an e-gift card (Target, Amazon, Walmart, etc.) or bonus points for an ImpactLife sweatshirt.