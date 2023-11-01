Carus offers third year of Holiday Giving Fence

Carus announced the third annual unveiling of the Holiday Giving Fence, a community initiative dedicated to offering new and gently used winter apparel to those in need.

The Giving Fence remains open to the public at 315 Fifth St., Peru, extending an open invitation to take what is needed or leave what you can, reinforcing the spirit of giving and support during the holiday season. Community members are once again encouraged to participate by donating new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves. To contribute, place the item in a plastic bag, label the bag and pin it to the fence. All clothing items are made available free of charge to anyone who requires them.

“This initiative is a heartwarming way for our community to come together during the holiday season,” said Lyndsay Bliss, Carus vice president of Human Resources and Communications. “The Giving Fence embodies the essence of helping a neighbor in need, and Carus is happy to continue supporting this remarkable project.”

Donations can be made and collected anonymously, 24 hours a day, from now through the end of December. Carus said it is committed to fostering a spirit of giving, warmth and unity within the community, ensuring the third year of the Holiday Giving Fence initiative is as impactful as ever.