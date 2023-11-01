November 01, 2023
AARP driver safety program classes set Nov. 6-7 at IVCC

Drivers 50 and older have opportunity to save in auto insurance costs

By Shaw Local News Network
AARP driver safety classes are scheduled Nov. 6 and 7 at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (Danielle Guerra)

Classes are scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, and Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Illinois Valley Community College’s Truck Driver’s Training Center, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is a classroom and online driver refresher course designed for drivers 50 years and older.

This program aims to help participants retain their driving competency. Call 815-224-0427 to register.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, reviewing driving strategies, being smart on the road, changing technology, understanding the effects of aging on driving and learning about changes to accept.

At completion of this course, participants will receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company that may provide them a premium discount. Course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members for materials and payable to AARP. It is free to participants who are enrolled in United Health Care Insurance.