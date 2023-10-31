South Streator drug bust seizes 0.6 pounds of cocaine, firearms

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered more than 298 grams of cocaine (about 0.6 pounds), Xanax, $9,000 and two firearms in an arrest of three individuals in South Streator.

Abelino Perez Villesenor was charged with intent to deliver cocaine, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.

Avelino Perez Jr. was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful delivery fo a controlled substance.

Daniel Perez was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of a firearms without a FOID card.

The Livingston County Proactive Unit, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, Fairbury Police Department, Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communications and Livingston County State’s Attorney assisted in the arrests.