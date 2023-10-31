Marquette students to perform ‘Lily and the Magic Stones’

Marquette Academy students will be presenting a magical fairy tale Friday and Saturday for their fall performance.

“Lily and the Magic Stones” is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bader Gym, 1000 Paul St., Ottawa, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

In the story, Lily (played by Aislinn Aussem) has the same adventurous spirit as her grandmother, which is exactly what Lily’s mother fears most. Lily finds a pair of matching stones along the bank of a brook and weaves them into her unique flower shoes. If the legend of the stones is true, Lily’s grandmother knows Lily may be putting herself in grave danger.

The evil Baron (played by Jesse Cooke) also knows the power of the magic stones and confiscates one of Lily’s shoes as she flees into the dark forest with her remaining shoe. There, she enlists some help of animals friends who owe Lily a favor. Before they can make a plan, however, they are kidnapped by a goblin army awakened from a 100-year curse and seeking answers that may be provided by Lily’s stones.

Can Lily and her friends keep the Baron from obtaining the other stone, destroying her village and stealing the goblins’ treasure?

The fast-paced story is full of interesting characters, stage action and important messages about not running away from problems and standing up for your beliefs.

The story is written by Benjamin Tyler Roberts and Sam Roberts and produced by Pioneer Drama Service.

Tickets will be sold at the door or at the high school’s main office. Reserved seats are $8 and general admission is $7. Children and senior citizens are $6.

Cast

Lily: Aislinn Aussem

Mother: Dixie Smick

Grandmother: Katie Hardin

Wim: Mason Ferrario

Children: Emily Drake, Ava Camarena, Skyleigh Speirer, Hannah Skelly, Fiona Gaworski, Stella Moline, Adyssen Boaz, Nathan Kleckner, Daniela Melendez, Carter Gray

Baron: Jesse Cooke

Pebble: Frankie Reynolds

Guards: Stella Moline, Adyssen Boaz, Nathan Kleckner, Daniela Melendez

Fox: Irene Vicich

Owl: Cici Reynolds

Rat: Savannah Guzman

Goblin Sop: Fiona Gaworski

Goblin Filch: Carter Gray

Goblin Queen: Sara Duchon

Goblin soldiers: Emily Drake, Ava Camarena, Skyleigh Speirer, Hannah Skelly

Directed by Jane Mills, assisted by Mark Vickroy