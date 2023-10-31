36 women participate in 2nd annual Streator Women’s Business Connection

Theresa Solon - State Farm Insurance Agent and the Streator Chamber of Chamber hosted the second annual Streator Women’s Business Connection on Oct. 23 at Chippers, in honor of National Women’s Small Business Month.

Thirty-six women gathered together to celebrate and connect with one another for a morning of networking and sharing accomplishments and successes.

“It’s amazing to see, for the second year in a row, the talent, dedication, drive, and compassion so many of these women possess and bring to our community,” said Courtney Levy, executive director of the chamber. "

Thanks was extended to female students from Woodland and the Streator CEO program. Tara Bedei, Mayor of Streator provided an update on the city; Abbey Brown, co-founder of Bromley and Brown Boutique, led a tribute to the late Mary Zavada who was a pioneer in revitalizing women’s clothing retail in downtown Streator; and Gwen Heimerdinger from the Streator High School Ag Department also made a presentation.

Flowers Plus lended the event linens for photo backdrop, Emma Reynolds from Em Designs provided custom apparel and Chippers provided the hospitality.

“We look forward to celebrating again next year!” Levy said.