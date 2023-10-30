October 30, 2023
Streatorland Historical Museum to lead 2 talks Nov. 18

Free presentation at the museum about John Williams, followed by reservations-only talk at restaurant

By Shaw Local News Network
The Streatorland Historical Museum will lead two presentations on Saturday, Nov. 18. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The first presentation will be at 1 p.m. at the museum, 109 E. Elm St., Streator, on labor leader John Williams. He’s known as America’s first secretary of labor. Admission is free.

At 6:30 p.m., another presentation will focus on immigration in Streator and how the city became the melting pot of La Salle County. This talk will be at Good Morning, Good Day, 417 E. Main St. There will be a five-course meal served at 5 p.m. followed by the presentation. Reservations are needed for the event and it will be limited to 25 people.