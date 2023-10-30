Streatorland Historical Museum to lead 2 talks Nov. 18

The Streatorland Historical Museum will lead two presentations on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The first presentation will be at 1 p.m. at the museum, 109 E. Elm St., Streator, on labor leader John Williams. He’s known as America’s first secretary of labor. Admission is free.

At 6:30 p.m., another presentation will focus on immigration in Streator and how the city became the melting pot of La Salle County. This talk will be at Good Morning, Good Day, 417 E. Main St. There will be a five-course meal served at 5 p.m. followed by the presentation. Reservations are needed for the event and it will be limited to 25 people.