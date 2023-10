Leonore Volunteer Fire Department, 107 E. Monroe St., will host a smoker and euchre tournament fundraiser 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

Admission is $10 and includes dinner. There will be raffles, tip boards and door prizes. The euchre tournament begins at 7 p.m. and is $5 to enter.

The Leonore Volunteer Fire Department is not supported by tax dollars.