Former Ottawa business owner, community organizer dies from Friday crash

A 66-year-old Ottawa woman died from injuries Friday at a Peoria hospital following a crash on East Norris Drive in Ottawa.

The Peoria County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday that Eileen Fesco died 3:34 p.m. Saturday at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Fesco was driving a North Central Area Transit bus that was involved in the crash. The crash is under further investigation by authorities.

“We are devasted by the loss of our friend and colleague and send our sincerest condolences to their family and friends,” said Kim Zimmerman, NCAT transit director in a news release.

Fesco was the former owner of the Book Mouse bookstore in downtown Ottawa and an organizer for the Zonta Club, recently helping the club organize a fundraising drive for victims of domestic violence.

Prairie Fox Books, which evolved from the Book Mouse, continuing the tradition of an independent bookstore downtown, issued their condolences to Fesco’s family.

“Eileen was well known in town, and she was also responsible for getting Dylan (Conmy) started in downtown Ottawa,” Prairie Fox Books posted to Facebook. “Her generosity, wit and friendship will be missed by all of us.”

