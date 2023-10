The Art for Heart silent auction fundraiser is scheduled 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Cat’sEye Wine Bar, 724 La Salle St., Ottawa.

Art will be available in a silent auction and other donation opportunities will be available. The fundraiser will support the Family Pride Fund and its new scholarship program for Youth Outlook Center.

Appetizers will be served and Cat’sEye will have beverages available.