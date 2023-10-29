Streator JOY to meet at library Nov. 8

The JOY (Just Older Youth) will meet 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

The group will meet in the Soderstrom Room located on the second floor. If you use the north entrance an elevator is available. You will have the opportunity to see the newly restored murals, to hear about the history of the library and to learn about all the services the library provides. Dessert will be provided and a $5 donation is requested.

Call 815-673-1526 so the club can gauge how many people will show up.