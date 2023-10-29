Fort du Rocher DAR to meet next at veterans home in La Salle

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 14 at the First United Methodist Church of Mendota.

Regent Donna Jungnickel conducted the meeting. Members were reminded to record their volunteer hours on the dar.org website. It is hoped all members volunteer 2 hours, 30 minutes or more per month. Volunteers are invited to volunteer 9 to 11 a.m. Monday mornings at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.

Nov. 20 is the deadline to order wreaths for the Wreaths Across America project. DAR members can order on the DAR website. The cost is $17. The chapter will receive credit for wreaths ordered. Those ordered by the chapter will be placed Dec. 16 at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Non-members can order from wreathsacrossAmerica.com. The wreaths are placed in national cemeteries.

Money for toffee sales must be given to Joni Bratney, as soon as possible so she can pay for the two cartons. Members are asked to buy/sell at least five boxes.

Chaplain Alice Giberson led the group in a memorial service. The next meeting will be the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle on Nov. 11. The program will be a service project for the veterans.

Five members attended the District II meeting Oct. 20 at the Mendota Civic Center. During the meeting the attendees assembled 1,000 poppies for the veterans home.

Members were reminded to collect calendars that will be given to women’s prisons. Note: No wire bound calendars can be used. Bring them to the December meeting.

Any woman 18 or older whose lineage traces back to a Revolutionary War patriot, who wishes to learn more about Daughters of the American Revolution is invited to attend the next meeting or go online to dar.org.