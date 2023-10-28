Spring Valley to begin leaf collection Oct. 30

The annual leaf collection program in Spring Valley begins Monday, Oct. 30.

Don’t put leaves in the streets. Depositing leaves into the street is a violation of the city’s code and violators will be fined.

Leaves must be raked within three feet of the curb/roadside. The leaf vacuum hose may not reach further than three three feet off the curb area.

Do not block leaf piles with vehicles during service times. Have leaves placed by the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the old garbage pick-up day. Collection day may vary slightly because of the amount of leaves in other areas of the city. Residents are reminded once the collection truck makes its run in their neighborhood for the week it will not return to collect any additional leaves.

Do not mix brush, garden waste, tree limbs, vines, lumber or other foreign materials with the leaves. Do not pile leaves around poles, signs or mailboxes. Try to keep a three foot radius.

Call the Street Department at 815-664-4752 with any questions.