Marseilles seeks info on downtown vandalism

The Marseilles Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a group of what appears in a shared surveillance video to be six individuals vandalizing various items in the downtown.

The video shows some of the individuals smashing pumpkins by the Main Street railroad crossing.

The video was posted to the Marseilles Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/marseillespolice.

The police are asking those individuals to either come forward or for residents to share information about their identities. Call 815-795-2131 to reach the police department.