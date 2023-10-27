East parking lot at Baker Lake in Peru closed until further notice

The east side parking lot at Baker Lake Park in Peru will be temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice.

Visitors should use the west side parking lot.

The Peru City Council recently voted to improve the east side Baker Lake parking lot, adding 70 to 80 spots along with paving and striping from Advanced Asphalt at $248,409.

The improvements will address safety concerns near the east side lot by extending a sidewalk south to enter into the park, city engineer Eric Carls said.

Pedestrians no longer will have to walk on Airport Road to enter Baker Lake.