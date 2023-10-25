Woodland Education Foundation Hall of Fame to take nominations

Nominations are now being taken for the Woodland Education Foundation Hall of Fame for 2024.

Nominees must be a graduate of Woodland High School, in rural Streator, who has attained distinction in his or her lifetime achievements. Nominees should be out of high school a minimum of five years and must be able to attend the induction ceremony in April.

Nominating forms can be picked up at the superintendent’s office at Woodland School, 5800 E. 3000 North Road, Streator, IL 61364, or may be mailed by making a request by writing or calling the superintendent’s office at 815-672-5974. You also may find the application form on the link located on the Woodland Education Foundation Facebook page. Completed forms are due in the office by Jan. 16. For more details, you may contact Vicki Walter at 815-257-1949.