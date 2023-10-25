Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living opens in Spring Valley

The Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living has been advocating with compassion for the dignity and rights of people with disabilities in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall and Stark counties since 1999.

In April, IVCIL moved its location to Spring Valley in order to improve visibility and access to services. Along with an outreach office at the OSF Center for Health, 111 Spring St., Streator, the new location at 1 Les Buzz Way in Spring Valley, has a lot of space for consumer events and fundraising.

“Our consumers have already enjoyed a pizza party and games night here, and we are planning a Friendsgiving event for November” said Executive Director, Sarah Stasik.