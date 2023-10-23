Streator council nixes first-floor apartment proposal

Not wanting to set a “bad precedent,” the Streator City Council voted unanimously Wednesday against a special use permit to allow the first floor of a downtown building for apartments.

The City Council followed the recommendation of its Plan Commission.

Streator prohibits apartments on the first floor of a building within the city’s downtown unless it is granted a special use permit.

Benjamin Romero Arambula, owner of the the former Vermillion Arcade office space at 125 S. Vermillion St., petitioned for a special use for six small, first-floor apartments to utilize as temporary living quarters for his business’ workers.

Arambula said it would save him money from having to regularly pay for hotel rooms.

After hearing from two downtown business owners, the Plan Commission voted unanimously Oct. 10 against the proposal. The business owners were concerned about parking on the 100 block of South Vermillion Street taking away from businesses, as well as other items.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm said during the Plan Commission hearing the special use request did not meet a number of expectations within the city’s special use permit process, including on-street parking expectations.

Council member David Reed said he voted against the special use permit, because he didn’t want to set a bad precedent. Mayor Tara Bedei agreed with Reed. The council member said several years ago the City Council put into place the first-floor apartment prohibition after some unpleasant moments at then abandoned storefronts. Those storefronts have since developed into retail businesses.

“We don’t want to see it move backwards,” Reed said, before voting against the special use permit.

Council approves facade grant

The City Council approved a $15,000 facade grant for 114 N. Monroe St., the former Hart Realty building.

The project includes a full facade upgrade, including removal of glass, renovation of the roof cap, installation of gray stamped plaster on the upper facade, installation of black stamped plaster on the lower facade and a new or refurbished main entry door.

The estimated project awill cost about $75,000, the petitioner John Anderson said in paperwork filed with the city. Plans are for a business to operate on the first floor and apartment space on the second floor, Palm said.

The Plan Commission had recommended the approval.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm said one of the city’s previous facade grant awardees will not be moving on its project until 2024, freeing up the money in the city’s budget to award the North Monroe Street grant. Earlier this year, the Streator City Council awarded a $15,000 facade grant for neighboring 112 N. Monroe St. That work has been completed.