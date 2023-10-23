Seneca High School names August 2023 students of the month

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the August 2023 students of the month.

Student of the month

Kate Biros (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Kate Biros is the daughter of Tiffany and Scott Biros, of Mazon. She plans to attend Illinois State University to study for Elementary Education to receive her endorsement for middle school education. Biros is active in FFA, FCA, Student Council, Student Advisory Council, Student Ambassadors, Scholastic Bowl, TRUST, ACES, NHS, cross country manager and she teaches Sunday School for elementary girls in Morris.

Role model of the month

Andrew Danek (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Andrew Danek is the son of Heather and Brian Danek, of Mazon. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point to study Environmental Science and Conservation Law Enforcement. He is active in Spanish Club, NHS, CIA, Student Ambassador, track and field, cross country, Scholastic Bowl, TRUST and class officer (secretary).

Irish pride student of the month

Tayler Mino (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Taylor Mino is the daughter of Amy and Brian Mino, of Seneca. She plans to attend Illinois State University and major in Elementary Education. She is active in volleyball, softball, FCCLA, FFA, FCA, Student Council, Student Ambassadors, Student Advisory Council, senior class officer and Trust.

Rookie of the year

Tori Skelton (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Tori Skelton is the daughter of Danielle and Chad Skelton, of Verona. She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University and to become either a high school or college level teacher. Skelton is active in FCA, FCCLA, volleyball, basketball, TRUST and plans to participate in track and field later this year.