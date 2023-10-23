October 23, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Peru library to host Halloween event Oct. 24

Library has several activities planned week of Oct. 23

By Shaw Local News Network
Peru Public Library

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. will host a number of activities the week of Oct. 23. Call 815-223-0229 or go to https://perulibrary.org/ for more information. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

The Peru Public Library will be Halloween central from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Patrons are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and take part in pumpkin painting, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, a story time and a potion station.

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. will host a number of other activities the week of Oct. 23. Call 815-223-0229 or go to https://perulibrary.org/ for more information.

9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23: Books and Babies

10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24: Color Me Calm

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Family story time

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26: Thursday tots

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27: Tech Help Friday

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27: La Leche League meeting

3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27: Teen Advisory Group meeting

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28: Peruvian Purlers