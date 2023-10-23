Peru library to host Halloween event Oct. 24

The Peru Public Library will be Halloween central from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Patrons are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and take part in pumpkin painting, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, a story time and a potion station.

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. will host a number of other activities the week of Oct. 23. Call 815-223-0229 or go to https://perulibrary.org/ for more information.

9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23: Books and Babies

10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24: Color Me Calm

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25: Family story time

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26: Thursday tots

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27: Tech Help Friday

10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27: La Leche League meeting

3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27: Teen Advisory Group meeting

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28: Peruvian Purlers