Food trucks battle to raise money for Ottawa Community Food Basket

Sunday marked the inaugural Battle For The Basket to raise funds for the Ottawa Community Food Basket.

The event, in the Jordan Block in downtown Ottawa, was sponsored by KEEP Rentals and KEEP Clean Laundry. It featured seven food trucks that each sold a featured specialty item for $5.

More than 12,000 people in La Salle County live with food insecurity, and the Ottawa Community Food Basket works daily to ensure families don’t go hungry.

“Anybody and everybody is just one step away from possibly needing that resource,” event organizer Dylan Conmy said. “It’s such an important cause to advocate for.”

The food trucks participated in the event included Didoughs Twisted Pretzel Company, Chef Soma’s L&J, Tony’s Butt Shack, Labra Eggroll Company, Mamita’s Tacos N’ Elotes, Spicy Nicy and The Philly Factory.

A line forms at Spicy Nicy during the inaugural Battle For The Basket on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Ottawa. (Maribeth Wilson)

Those in attendance voted for their favorite specialty item, with each truck putting their best dish forward. Didoughs offered an Italian Pretzel with cheese or marinara dipping sauce, Tony’s Butt Shack had deep-fried potato salad, Labra offered a half basket with an egg roll and noodles, Spicy Nicy chose ackee fruit and sauteed fish, and Mamita’s Tacos offered a quesadilla.

Philly Factory won the honor of crowd favorite. The Factory Favorite is sirloin steak and cheese, grilled with onions and peppers, topped with lettuce and tomato on a 4-inch roll. It was the sandwich that inspired their truck.

Lauren Mongan and her husband, Daniel Simpson, owners of the Philly Factory, said they were “really excited” to take part in the event and give back to the community. Simpson said he had a “feeling” he might win.

“We just love giving back to everybody,” Mongan said. “It’s just so much fun that we can make our communities better, and he loves to cook and feed people.”

Attendees vote for their favorite specialty items at the inaugural Battle for the Basket on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Ottawa. (Maribeth Wilson)

Chef Soma’s L&J took home the judge’s favorite award. The judges sampled and critiqued each specialty item based on flavor, uniqueness and appearance. Chef Soma served a New York chopped cheese sandwich.

Jason Todd, owner of Chef Soma’s said he’s thrilled people loved it. Formally from New York, he said a lot of people may not know what chopped cheese is.

“A lot of people mix it up with a Philly cheesesteak, and it’s not the same thing,” he said. “I’m just glad everybody enjoyed it, and hopefully we can come back next year.”

Philly Factory won the honor of crowd favorite at the inaugural Battle for the Basket on Oct. 22, 2023, in Ottawa. Their Factory Favorite is sirloin steak and cheese, grilled with onions and peppers, topped with lettuce and tomato on a 4-inch roll. It was the sandwich that inspired the truck. (Maribeth Wilson)

The 50/50 raffle raised $356, half was awarded to a local resident who had left the event. When contacted, the unidentified resident donated the money back to the Ottawa Community Food Basket.

A portion of the proceeds from all sales by each participating truck will go to the food basket, and the winner of the sales will be announced at a later date.

Marissa Vicich, executive director of the Ottawa Community Food Basket, said the organization is looking to change locations in the next couple of months and the money raised during the event will go toward the move, as well as the general operations.

“I’m really excited to see such a large turnout today,” she said, “so many people eating and having a great time. This has been a great day to be out here in the public and just raise awareness for it all.”

For information on how to donate or volunteer visit www.ottawafoodbasket.org.