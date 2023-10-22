Streator Leading Ladies sign 110 thank you cards to veterans

The Streator Leading Ladies met Oct. 19 at Chipper’s Grill and signed about 110 thank you cards to be given to veterans in La Salle-Peru and also to the veterans residing at Hollybrook and Evergreen.

The group will be selling the small Kringles on Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Food for Thought, Streator Unlimited fundraiser and again Saturday, Nov. 25, the group will be selling the large Kringles at the Bruce Township Hall, 216 N. Sterling St., during the holiday market.

New members welcomed were Shirley Gipson, Amber Miller and Jessica Stayton.

Vice President Donna Stone conducted the business meeting. A thank you note was read from Abbey Pierce for the high school scholarship she received.

Next month the group will be donating paper products for the Domestic Violence Agency.

Tara Bedei was recognized for her Nov. 1 birthday.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Chippers, 1733 N. Bloomington St. Anyone interested in attending is welcome.